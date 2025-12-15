‘Bhik Maango Andolan’: Wadgaonsheri Residents Protest Poor Condition Of BRT Bus Stops In Pune | Sourced

Residents of Wadgaonsheri staged a protest on Monday, highlighting the neglect of BRT bus stops by the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd. (PMPML) and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

The concerned residents raised slogans and said that despite repeated complaints, public safety is being ignored by the authorities. “We have written official complaints and have followed up with the authorities. PMC and PMPML have failed to undertake even basic repairs and maintenance of BRT infrastructure across the city,” they said.

This apathy persists even as public transport fares are repeatedly increased, forcing commuters to travel through unsafe, broken and inhuman conditions.

During the protest, citizens collected money through the “Bhik Maango Andolan” and said that this amount will be formally sent to PMPML and PMC, serving as a direct reminder of their constitutional responsibility to provide safe and functional public transport infrastructure.

The residents said that BRT bus stops have no proper lighting at multiple locations, and roofs leak during the monsoon, making waiting areas unusable. There are broken or missing doors and structurally damaged stations. There is no CCTV surveillance, putting commuter safety at risk, and rampant illegal entry and parking of vehicles inside the BRT premises.

Due to this gross negligence, students, working professionals, women, senior citizens and daily wage commuters are being forced to risk their lives every single day.

Social activist Sachin Bhosale said, “We are not demanding luxury or cosmetic beautification. We are demanding basic safety for commuters.”

Another resident, Raj Singh, said, “We have been following up with the authorities for many days, yet we haven’t received any solution, and we are disappointed to see our tax money being wasted.”

Through this protest, citizens have issued a clear warning to PMC and PMPML that immediate corrective action must be taken, or public pressure will intensify until accountability is ensured and trust is restored.