Beed Village Struggles with Poor Road Infrastructure, Transportation Woes

For residents of Tat Borgaon in Beed, stepping out for work or to school every day means walking 3 km to the nearest bus stop, as services of the Maharashtra State Roads Transport (MSRTC) have not reached the village.

With a population of 1,500, Tat Borgaon falls under the Ambajogai tehsil and borders Latur, Beed, and Dharashiv districts.

According to villagers, the Zilla Parishad school in the village is equipped to teach students up to Class 4, and after that, children have to walk at least 3 km to schools in other villages to continue their studies.

Villagers speak up

Talking to PTI, college lecturer Dr Pandurang Shitole, a native of the village, said, "Lack of a motorable road was one of the major issues. But now, under the leadership of Sarpanch Vitthal Shitole, road construction is underway. Villagers have been waiting for bus services for many years." Residents claim that local politicians came to the village for poll campaigns over the years, but the issues of road infrastructure and transportation remain unaddressed.

Shubhangi Kaldate, a pharmacy student, said, "I have to walk 3 km daily to catch a bus to my college in Latur. This journey is arduous." Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the MSRTC said the corporation operates buses up to Aapegaon, a few kilometres away from the village, as the road ahead is not motorable.

The transport body has not received any demand for bus service from the village, he said.

The MSRTC will send a traffic inspector to survey the road to the village before deciding to start the service, the official said.