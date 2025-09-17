Beed: Two Youths Attempt Self-Immolation In Front Of Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar’s Convoy | Sourced

Beed: High drama unfolded in Beed on Wednesday morning when two youths attempted self-immolation in front of the deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s convoy. The incident created chaos for a few moments as police personnel rushed to overpower the duo and prevent a tragedy.

Ajit Pawar, who was on a district tour, was headed towards the district police headquarters ground to hoist the flag on the occasion of Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din. As his convoy reached the Nagar Naka area, the two men suddenly emerged on the road and tried to block the vehicles.

The youths poured petrol on themselves and made an attempt to set themselves ablaze. Alert policemen immediately rushed towards them. In a brief commotion, the duo tried to run towards Pawar’s car but were caught and restrained by security personnel.

Police said additional precautions had already been taken in view of Pawar’s visit. However, the sudden act of the youths put the security staff in a tight spot, leading to a frantic chase before they were subdued.

According to preliminary information, both youths hail from Kaij tehsil. They were reportedly protesting against alleged irregularities in works carried out by their local gram panchayat. The duo had earlier submitted a memorandum to the district collector demanding an inquiry, but no action was taken, sources said.

Police have taken the two into custody, and further investigation is ongoing.