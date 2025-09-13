 Beed: Rs 5 Lakh Fine Imposed On 15 DJs For Flouting Noise Limits
Beed authorities have collectively imposed a fine of over Rs 5 lakh on 15 DJs (disc jockeys) for allegedly playing loud music during the Ganesh idol immersion processions, an official said on Friday.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 12:13 AM IST
Beed: Rs 5 Lakh Fine Imposed On 15 DJs For Flouting Noise Limits | Wikipedia

The action has been taken by the police and the Regional Transport Office (RTO), he said.

The action has been taken by the police and the Regional Transport Office (RTO), he said.

The DJs flouted noise limits at various locations in the jurisdiction of Beed city, Peth Beed and Shivajinagar police stations during Ganesh immersion. A combined fine of Rs 5.04 lakh was imposed on them, the official said.

Fifteen vehicles of these DJs were seized, and penalties ranging between Rs 10,000 and Rs 54,000 were separately applied to these vehicles, he said. 

In a similar turn of events against the ban on noisy DJs, Pune's Kalavant Trust has launched a signature campaign, demanding a ban on Dolby/DJ/Speaker walls in processions during public festivals. 

This is being done to create awareness about the problems of inconvenience to citizens, damage to residents and public property, physical harm due to excessive noise pollution, and traffic congestion caused by the increasing use of Dolby/sound systems in processions during public festivals, and to urge the administration to ban this use of Dolby/sound systems, the Kalavant Trust said in a statement on Friday.

