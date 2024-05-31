Beed District Collector Urges Neutrality and Vigilance During Vote Counting Training | ANI

All the officers and employees deployed for the vote counting process should remain neutral and alert, appealed the Beed district collector and district returning officer Deepa Mudhol-Munde during the counting training programme on Wednesday. The training was conducted by Parali sub-divisional officer and assistant returning officer Arvind Latkar.

Munde further said, the counting will be held at the Government Polytechnic College and all the officers and employees should report there at 5.30am. They should acquire the allotted tables at 7.30am and the actual counting will start at 8.30am. No one will be allowed to carry mobile phone and other electronic gadgets in the strong room. Strict action will be taken against those who will violate the rules and guidelines.

The strong room will be opened in the presence of candidates, representatives, election inspectors and returning officers. The video recording of every activity will be done. All the employees should carry the identity cards with them.

Initially, the ETPBS and postal ballots will be counted and later the votes in the EVMs will be counted assembly constituency wise.

ZP CEO Avinash Pathak, additional district collector Dr Trigun Kulkarni, resident district collector Shivkumar Swami, deputy returning officer Mahendrakumar Kamble, deputy district collector Shailendra Suryawanshi, assistant returning officer Kavita jadhav, Omkar Deshmukh, Deepak Vajale, Gaurav Ingole and other officers were present.