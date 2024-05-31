 BJP MLA Nitesh Rane 'Proud' Of Devendra Fadnavis' Handling Of Pune Porsche Crash Case
BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole has also slammed the "foul-mouthed" MVA leaders for "exploiting a deeply unfortunate and condemnable incident for their sinister political gains"

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, May 31, 2024, 02:03 PM IST
BJP MLA Nitesh Rane 'Proud' Of Devendra Fadnavis' Handling Of Pune Porsche Crash Case | File Photo

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitesh Rane on Thursday said he was "proud" of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' handling of the Pune Porsche crash case, in which a 17-year-old son of a prominent realtor allegedly mowed down two techies with his speeding car on May 19.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rane wrote, "The way the entire Pune accident case has been handled by the Maharashtra Police department and our Home Minister @Dev_Fadnavis ji makes me very proud."

He also targeted the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders for "criticising the probe" and said they should feel "ashamed."

Rane added, "During their government, the Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian murder cases involved a massive cover-up to save 'Penguin Thackeray.' The way Sushant's post-mortem was done, the frequent changes in the Mumbai Police Investigating Officer, even today Disha Salian's final post-mortem report is not available. CCTV footage was mysteriously deleted, different BMC-run hospitals were managed, and doctors were pressured to change reports, among many other issues. Today, in the Pune car incident case, everything and everyone is being investigated, and I am sure the truth will come out and the culprits will be punished. NO ONE WILL BE SPARED!"

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole has also slammed the "foul-mouthed" MVA leaders for "exploiting a deeply unfortunate and condemnable incident for their sinister political gains." Shirole also criticised the MVA for allegedly not acting in the Palghar case, in which two monks were lynched by a mob. He wrote, "Contrast this with the MVA's record of ignoring heinous crimes. They didn't even acknowledge the Palghar lynching as a major crime, let alone take action. This shows a stark difference in commitment to justice and governance."

