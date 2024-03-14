Baramati: Sunetra Pawar Joins Ajit Pawar At Various Events Amid Lok Sabha Nomination Buzz | X/@AjitPawarSpeaks

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar attended various events in the Baramati constituency on Thursday, accompanied by his wife, Sunetra Pawar, who is likely to be fielded for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls from the constituency against sitting MP and Ajit Pawar's cousin, Supriya Sule.

The duo distributed three-wheeler electric bicycles to disabled individuals. They also participated in the inauguration programme of Babasaheb Ambedkar Colony Flats and Baramati Municipal Council Commercial Complex. Additionally, they distributed loan sanction letters to 150 small businessmen from the Muslim community.

Earlier, Sunetra Pawar expressed her commitment to addressing people's problems if given the opportunity, stating, "If you, the people of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, support us, we will work to solve your problems."

She emphasised the extensive work done by her husband and expressed pride in his efforts, stating, "I feel proud of Ajit Pawar when I see the scale of his work. He has always endeavoured to reach out to every individual and resolve their issues."

Assuring the constituents of her dedication, she added, "I too will do my utmost to address your problems and concerns."

She clarified her role, stating, "Until now, Dada (as Ajit Pawar is called by his supporters) has been working for them, and my role will be to convey people's concerns to him."

Will contest from Baramati LS seat: Shivtare

Former Shiv Sena MLA Vijay Shivtare has announced his candidacy for the Lok Sabha elections from Baramati.

Shivtare criticised Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, accusing him of arrogance. "I congratulated Ajit Pawar when he joined Mahayuti in July 2023, but his arrogance remains unchanged. He joined the alliance for self-growth, and now it's time to curb Ajit Pawar's arrogance," he claimed.

Shivtare asserted that during his extensive travels across the constituency, people have expressed their inclination to opt for the NOTA option rather than voting for any Pawar.

Firm on his decision to contest as an independent candidate representing the voice of common voters, Shivtare, who previously represented the Purandar Assembly seat before facing defeat in 2019, stated, "Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena head, is my leader, and I will convey my stance to him regarding contesting from Baramati."

Who has the upper hand in Baramati?

Supriya Sule, representing the NCP under the leadership of Sharad Pawar, is contesting for the Baramati seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, aiming for her fourth consecutive term. She inherited the seat from her father, Sharad Pawar, who held it for several years.

The Baramati Lok Sabha constituency comprises six Assembly segments: Daund, Indapur, Bhor, Baramati, Purandar, and Khadakwasala. In the 2019 elections, the BJP secured two seats - Daund and Khadakwasala - with Rahul Kul and Bhimrao Tapkir emerging victorious. The Congress also claimed two seats - Bhor and Purandar - with Sangram Thopate and Sanjay Jagtap as the winners. The undivided NCP secured the remaining two seats, with Ajit Pawar winning from Baramati and Dattatray Bharne from Indapur.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see who clinches this high-profile seat, as the competition is expected to be intense and could come down to the wire in a nail-biting contest.