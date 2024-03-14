Pune: Sunil Deodhar, Jagdish Mulik React After Murlidhar Mohol Gets BJP Ticket For Lok Sabha Polls | X/@mohol_murlidhar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced Murlidhar Mohol as its candidate for the Pune Lok Sabha seat in the forthcoming general elections, choosing him over other contenders such as the party’s former city unit chief Jagdish Mulick and RSS functionary Sunil Deodhar.

Mohol, expressing his gratitude, stated, “I started my political career in the BJP three decades ago. I was elected to the civic body and was also mayor of the city. I do not have any political background, and the BJP has selected a common party worker like me as its candidate for the Lok Sabha polls. I am confident that voters would elect me and make Narendra Modi Prime Minister once again. There is no question of anyone else in the party getting upset.”

Meanwhile, Mulick and Deodhar responded to Mohol's nomination. Mulick, taking to X (formerly Twitter), expressed his commitment to serving the people. "I will always be at the service of the people. I am forever grateful to see the love shown to me by the people and the workers despite not having any position. It is my responsibility to maintain the love and trust of the public with transparent, clean work which I will carry out with utmost devotion. Once again, I sincerely thank all the people and workers, officials," he added.

Deodhar congratulated Mohol on his nomination, stating, "Heartiest congratulations to Murlidhar Mohol for getting Pune Lok Sabha nomination. I will continue to actively support you. #AbkiBaar400Paar."

At 50 years old, Mohol represents a Maratha face for the BJP. A former city mayor, he has served as a corporator in the Pune Municipal Corporator (PMC) four times. Hailing from Mulshi, Mohol’s father migrated to the city with his family in search of job opportunities and education for his three children. Mohol, who has completed his graduation, also practiced wrestling in Pune and Kolhapur. At the age of 12, Mohol attended shakhas organised by the RSS. By 1996, he entered the political arena and became the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha chief for Pune. In 2002, Mohol contested PMC elections and became a corporator for the first time. His proximity to the late BJP leader Gopinath Munde helped him secure a nomination from Kothrud. Currently, he is known to have close ties with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.