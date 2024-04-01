Baramati Lok Sabha Polls: Namdevrao Jadhav Decides To Contest Elections After Receiving 'Sign' From Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj | Facebook

Author Namdevrao Jadhav announced on Monday his decision to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Baramati constituency, citing a "sign" received from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

In a Facebook post, Jadhav said that he received the "sign" from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at four in the morning, indicating his candidacy for the Lok Sabha elections from Baramati. He mentioned being assured of the blessings of goddess Bhavani and the support of the Mavalas. Jadhav added that he would soon finalise his strategy for the election.

Meanwhile, Baramati is gearing up for a unique political battle between the Pawar family members. NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar's daughter and three-time MP, Supriya Sule, will face Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar.

Expressing her views, Sule accused the BJP of conspiring against her by fielding her sister-in-law, Sunetra Pawar, to weaken her father, Sharad Pawar.

Responding to her candidacy announcement from the Mahayuti alliance for the Baramati seat, Sunetra Pawar expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for their support.

The election in Baramati is scheduled for May 7.