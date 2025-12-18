Baramati Civic Polls: Yugendra Pawar Rejoins Campaign To Take On Ajit Pawar |

The Baramati Municipal Council election initially appeared to be a dull affair, lacking any real excitement. Now, after a few days off for a family wedding, Yugendra Pawar, a young leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction), has once again entered the fray with his supporters. His involvement is expected to inject some much-needed excitement into the election.

The Baramati Municipal Council election was postponed due to errors by the officials, which adversely impacted the candidates. The election was delayed by 20 days without any valid reason or significant changes. Naturally, this increased the candidates' expenses and caused them considerable distress.

In this election, eight candidates from the Nationalist Congress Party have already been elected unopposed. However, the election lacked any real excitement until now. BSP candidate Kaluram Chaudhary criticised the Nationalist Congress Party, creating some tension in the atmosphere. Now, with Yugendra Pawar himself entering the Baramati electoral arena, a fierce contest is expected.

In some wards, there are internal conflicts within the Nationalist Congress Party. These disputes could negatively affect some candidates. However, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is likely to engage in damage control in the final stages, a tradition he has followed in the past.

Apart from this, there isn't much left to discuss in the election. The 20-day postponement has given some relief to the candidates fielded by the Maha Vikas Aghadi. This is because, while their supporters were campaigning, they were essentially just carrying the palanquin; initially, Yugendra Pawar participated in the election, but due to his scheduled wedding, the Maha Vikas Aghadi candidates were left to campaign alone in the final days of the first phase.

Now, they have another opportunity, and Yugendra Pawar has re-entered the election today. This is a major boost for the Maha Vikas Aghadi candidates, increasing their enthusiasm. Yugendra Pawar's participation will undoubtedly increase the votes for the Maha Vikas Aghadi candidates to some extent. Incidentally, after the assembly elections, the Malegaon factory elections were held, and now there is a possibility that Yugendra Pawar will challenge his uncle, Ajit Pawar, in the Baramati Municipal Council elections.

Meanwhile, Yugendra Pawar has expressed confidence, saying, "Our candidates will win because Sharad Pawar Saheb has brought sustainable development to this area, and the people of Baramati are aware of this sustainable development. Development is not just about erecting buildings; it's about empowering people, and that's what Pawar Saheb has done. Therefore, the voters will give us their mandate." In this situation, what stance the people of Baramati will take will only become clear from the results on December 21st.