Bank of Maharashtra Unveils Innovative Branch at Supreme Court of India, Marking Global Benchmark in Banking Design |

Bank of Maharashtra today marked a significant milestone by launching a state-of-the-art branch within the Supreme Court of India premises.

The branch was inaugurated by Chief Justice of India Dr DY Chandrachud, in the presence of other Hon’ble Justices of the Supreme Court. Secretary of the Department of Financial Services, M Nagaraju, was also present. He expressed satisfaction with the Bank's initiative at the highest court in India, introducing innovative ideas for serving the Supreme Court's clientele, including Judges, the SCBA, SCORA, and other Supreme Court constituents.

The Bank has set a new benchmark with a branch design that is among the best globally. This branch compares with futuristic bank branches worldwide.

MD & CEO of the Bank, Nidhu Saxena, stated, “We designed the branch by benchmarking it against the best banks globally. The branch does not resemble a typical bank branch but looks more like a mall, featuring unique elements like video walls showcasing the wilderness, beauty, and magnificence of Earth, providing visitors with an immersive experience.”

The branch’s ambience is exceptional, designed to offer clients convenience and a remarkable experience. Internet-enabled interactive devices and multi-function kiosks are available 24/7, allowing clients to perform transactions without staff assistance.

In addition to conventional lockers available during business hours, the branch will also feature automated lockers imported from Germany. These operate with precision using robotic technology, offering clients a unique banking experience.

The branch will provide a complete array of services to meet the financial needs of the Supreme Court and its constituents. Saxena highlighted two special initiatives: a Collection Management Module for Bar members to pay monthly dues for their chambers using an online payment gateway, and a tech-enabled solution for the SCI Registry to eliminate manual fixed deposit receipts. This solution provides a comprehensive dashboard for efficient management and instant access to regular MIS reports.