Bank of Maharashtra's Maha Krishi Samrudhi Yojana (MKSY): Financial Support For Food & Agro-Based Industries

Bank of Maharashtra's Maha Krishi Samrudhi Yojana (MKSY): Financial Support for Food and Agro-Based Industries |

New Delhi: India is a nation where agriculture forms the backbone of the economy and the quest for a robust support system for farmers and agro-based industries is utmost essential. Recognizing this, Bank of Maharashtra presents an effective solution: the Maha Krishi Samrudhi Yojana (MKSY), providing financial assistance to Food and Agro-Based industries, Agri Infrastructure Projects engaged in processing activities and to create Agriculture Infrastructure facilities under Agriculture.

MKSY emerges as a beacon of hope and provides a comprehensive solution for Individuals, Proprietary Firms, Partnership Concerns, Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs), Public and Private Limited Companies, LLPs working in food and agro-processing sector.

Nurturing Growth in Agriculture

Bank of Maharashtra understands the process of financing to agri-businesses and hence in order to encourage Agro Based Industries as well as attract new farmers’ / Agri Business entrepreneur / borrower units to grow and expand, MKSY scheme is designed to meet the financial needs of all agri-businesses. Features of the scheme are as follows:

The MKSY scheme extends finance to new as well as existing Food and Agro-processing units /Agri Infrastructure Project (Including Take-over from Other Banks / FIs) under “Agriculture”.

Under MKSY, scheme loans can be granted for financing new projects / expansion of existing units i.e. for acquisition or construction of Land & Building, Plant & Machinery etc. based on the project cost. It also includes takeover of an existing unit.

The scheme adopts a cluster based approach on a PAN India basis to finance borrower units, providing various types of Fund based and Non-Fund based credit facilities such as Term Loans, Working Capital Facility, Export Credit like Pre-Shipment and Post-Shipment facility, Bill Purchase, Bill Discounting, Letter of Credit (LCs) and Bank Guarantees (BGs) with a maximum loan limit of upto Rs.100.00 Crores.

Nurturing Growth: MKSY's Approach to Margins and Ratings

Under the scheme, For Term Loans, Bank extends finance upto 90% of the cost of the project on a case-to-case basis and for working capital limits minimum margin of 25% is to be maintained. For all accounts with aggregate exposure above Rs.25.00 lakhs, Internal Credit Rating is mandatory, and for all loan accounts having aggregate exposures of above Rs.25.00 crores, External Credit rating is mandatory with minimum credit risk rating to be “BBB”.



Savings and Support: Interest Rates and Concessions

The Bank is offering loans under MKSY Scheme at competitive rates which start from RLLR (Currently @ 9.30%) + 0.10% and are decided on various parameters such as Credit Risk Rating, Collaterals offered, CIBIL MSME Rank among others.

Additionally, the Bank has also waived processing fees for borrowers with CIBIL MSME Rank of CMR-1 & CMR-2. The Bank has also extended concessions in processing fees for borrowers or units with CIBIL MSME Rank between CMR-3 to CMR – 6 ranging from 25-50%.

Ongoing Support to Provide Financial Relief

The bank understands the challenges of managing finances. Repayment structures and processing fees have been configured to lighten the financial burden:

Under the scheme, the total repayment period for terms loans is upto 10 years including the moratorium period which is decided on the basis of the purpose of investment, economic life of assets and cash flows from the business. Annual review is done for all terms loans above Rs.25.00 lakhs.

For Working Capital loans annual review / renewal would be carried out. All Working Capital loans would be repayable on demand.

Unlocking Potential in Agriculture

MKSY's unique features include its cluster-based approach, which aligns with the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Government of India. The scheme also aligns with the directions of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Government of India, showcasing its commitment to supporting existing and new agro and food processing units.

Bank of Maharashtra’s Maha Krishi Samrudhi Yojana is a testament of our support and commitment to India’s agricultural advancement. It strengthens the shared vision of an agriculture-centered society by providing not just loans but also a healthy ecosystem for growth.