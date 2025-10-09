Bank Of India Kolhapur Zone Conducts Vigilance Awareness Campaign |

In alignment with the national theme “Vigilance - Our Shared Responsibility,” Bank of India, Kolhapur Zone, has been organising a dedicated Vigilance Awareness Campaign from 18 August 2025 to 17 November 2025.

As part of this campaign, all rural and semi-urban branches under the Kolhapur Zone conducted special Gramsabhas in their respective branches and villages on Thursday. The campaign aims to promote vigilance awareness, transparency, and ethical banking practices.

Through active community engagement, officials and staff interacted with villagers to emphasise the importance of trust, transparent operations, and collective responsibility in banking.

Key Objectives include spreading awareness about vigilance in banking, encouraging ethical practices, and strengthening trust with the local community.

The Bank of India team, including Shri Punith Dwivedi (Zonal Manager), Shri Vishal Kumar Singh (Deputy Zonal Manager), and Vigilance Officer Ilapanda Rajeswara Rao, led the campaign across the zone.

Bank of India reaffirmed its commitment to serving citizens with integrity and transparency, inviting all stakeholders to join in upholding the spirit of vigilance for a better tomorrow.

The campaign will continue till 17 November 2025, involving outreach activities and programs in rural and semi-urban areas to empower citizens with knowledge and ethical banking values.