BAMU VC Elevated Stature Of University: Senate Members |

Vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole known for his effective management in the administration, was praised by the senate members during his last meeting at the University on Saturday.

Dr Yeole elevated the stature of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) in the country during his tenure of four and a half years and brought transperancy and effective management system in the administration, claimed the BAMU senate members during the meeting.

Pro Vice Chancellor Dr Sham Shirsat, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhale and 55 senate members marked their presence at the event.

Dr Sanjay Kamble, Dr Munjabad Bhondge, Dr Vikram Khillare made speeches on the occasion. While Dr Magare said that the the renovation of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Shahid Smarak and including ‘Constitution’ as a compulsory subject were some of the important decisions taken by Dr Yeole during his tenure as the vice chancellor.

Dr Rathod said, Yeole brought a strict discipline in the administration and provided skilled manpower and fundamental facilities to the non-granted colleges.

Whereas Dr Ambhore said, VC has set examples in administration for all and brought transparency in the system.

Joyous journey from Diksha Bhoomi to Shiksha Bhoomi

Replying to all the members present at the meeting, VC Dr Yeole said, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar had gained acclamation for Nagpur as ‘Diksha Bhoomi’ and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as ‘Shiksha Bhoomi’.

My journey from Diksha Bhoomi to Shiksha Bhoomi was joyous. I gained confidence, love and affection of the people for which I will always be indebted, said Dr Yeole.