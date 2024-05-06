Aurangabad: Wife Takes ₹2 Lakh From Husband for Beauty Parlor, Hires Killers With Same Money for His Murder

Aurangabad: Wife, Her Boyfriend Arrested in Husband's Murder Case; Police Crack Mystery Within 24 Hours |

The CIDCO and Crime Branch police resolved the mystery of the murder of a labourer, Ganesh Darakhe, found dead at the Pramod Mahajan Krida Sankul, N-11, HUDCO on Saturday morning within 24 hours of the incident.

The police have arrested five suspects, including Darakhe’s wife, her paramour, and his accomplices. The wife of the deceased, Darakhe, hired the contract killers by paying ₹2 lakh over her illicit relations and greed for money, the sources said.

Darakhe and his wife Rupali had frequent fights over petty reasons. Darakhe was a habitual drunkard and used to quarrel with Rupali often. Hence, she was living with her two children away from her husband for the past four years. However, when the relatives and family members intervened and convinced her, she started living with her husband again in N-11, HUDCO area for the past two months. She was running a beauty parlor. While living away, she developed relations with a man named Supadu Gaikwad.

Took his money to kill him

Darakhe sold his house in Chikalthana for ₹20 lakh, and he was getting the money after a few days. Hence, Rupali started living with him in the HUDCO area again. However, she did not stop meeting Gaikwad. But, living with Darakhe created a hurdle between her and Gaikwad.

Darakhe had received ₹8 lakh as the first installment of his house, and he had given ₹2 lakh to Rupali to start a beauty parlor. However, she gave the money to her paramour Gaikwad as the Supari for killing Darakhe.

Gaikwad and his three accomplices stopped Darakhe while he was going to his work near SBOA school and slit his throat. Darakhe tried to save his life by running to the jogging track in Pramod Mahajan Krida Sankul and collapsed on the track.

The police, upon receiving the information, rushed to the spot and immediately started the investigation. The police came to know that there were four killers, and they suspected Rupali’s involvement in the murder. During interrogation, she confessed that she had given the contract to kill her husband to Gaikwad. Accordingly, the police arrested Rupali Ganesh Darakhe (Navjeevan Colony), Supadu Sonu Gaikwad (35, Kurad, Pachora, Jalgaon), Amol Chintamani Chaudhary (33), Ajay Dilip Hiwale (25), and Aniket Kaduba Chauthe (24, all the three residents of Pahur Kasbe, Jamner, Jalgaon).

The police action was executed by crime branch PI Sandeep Gurme, Cidco PI Atul Yerme, API Kashinath Mahadole, Nitin Kame, Yogesh Gaikwad, PSI Praveen Wagh, Pramod Devkate, Sanjay Nand, Vijay Nikam, Chandrakant Gawali, Parvat Mahske, Jitendra Thakur, Vijay Bhanuse, Ravindra Kharat, Ajay Dahiwal, Subhash Shewale, Mangesh Pawar, Pradeep Dandwate, Lal Pathan, Vishal Sonawane, Santosh Chaure, and others.