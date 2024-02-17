Aurangabad: Waluj MIDC Police Crack Down On Modified Silencers, Fancy Number Plates |

The Waluj MIDC police took decisive action against 13 individuals who had illegally modified their motorcycle silencers, resulting in excessive noise disturbances on the roads.

These motorcycles, with their modified silencers, had been causing significant disruptions in the locality, prompting numerous complaints from residents.

The incessant loud noises not only disturbed the peace but also posed a risk of minor accidents by startling other motorists on the road.

Under the guidance of the Senior PI, the Waluj MIDC police conducted a comprehensive operation within their jurisdiction recently. During this operation, they identified and seized 13 motorcycles with modified silencers, promptly bringing them to the police station for further action.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that ten of these motorcycles had illegally modified silencers, while three were found to have unauthorised fancy number plates. As a result, fines totaling ₹13,700 were levied on the owners for their violations.

Assistant Police Inspector Aghav affirmed that such stringent enforcement measures would continue in the future, ensuring that motorcycles causing public disturbances with excessively loud exhaust noise are held accountable for their actions.