Aurangabad: Tragic Accident Claims Lives Of Three Siblings Returning from Government Exam Physical Test |

In a tragic incident, three siblings, including two brothers and a sister, died when a speeding Hyva truck collided with their motorcycle near Balapur Phata in the jurisdiction of Chikalthana police station on Thursday morning. The deceased siblings have been identified as Pravin, Pratibha, and Lakhan Ambhore.

Chikalthana police station PI Ravikant Darwade said that the Ambhore siblings, including two brothers and a sister, were staying in a rented house in the Satara – Deolai area. They were aspiring for government jobs and were preparing for competitive examinations.

On Thursday morning, they had a physical test for the recruitment of the competitive examination of the forest department. After completing the physical test, the three were returning to their house from Zalta Phata to Balapur Phata road. At the turn at the Beed Bypass Road, a Hyva truck came speeding from behind and collided with their motorcycle. The siblings came under the tires of the truck and died on the spot.

Upon receiving the information, the Chikalthana police station team rushed to the spot. However, the Hyva driver had fled from the scene. The police rushed all three to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where the doctors declared them dead. The police are trying to track the Hyva truck and are searching the nearby CCTV cameras, and further investigation is ongoing, said PI Darwade.