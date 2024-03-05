Aurangabad: Surewadi Residents Protest Inadequate Water Supply, Demand Urgent Resolution |

The aggrieved women of Surewadi staged a protest at the house of former corporator Sitaram Sure over the issue of inadequate water supply in the area. The area receives water every seven days. On Monday, the water supply to Surewadi was carried out, but most residents did not receive enough water.

Hence, the enraged residents went to the house of Sure and staged a protest. The residents demanded that the water issue of the area should be resolved within two days, or they would initiate a severe protest at the Municipal Corporation if the demands are not met.

With the onset of summer, various parts of the city have started facing water crises. Water is supplied to many parts of the city after a gap of seven days on Saturday.

Out of the 13 lanes at Surewadi, only four to five lanes received water, but the rest of the taps in other lanes remained dry. Hence, the angry residents, mostly women, went to the house of Sitaram Sure and confronted him over the issue of water supply.

Sure tried to convince them that the corporation is implementing a new water supply project and it will take some time for all the areas to receive enough water. However, they were in no mood to listen and threatened to launch a severe protest if the water supply is not regularized.