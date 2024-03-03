Aurangabad: Smart City Bus Depot Nearing Completion, To Enhance Efficiency With 300-Bus Capacity And Charging Facilities |

The Smart City bus depot being established at Jadhavwadi will be available for public utility soon, as the works are going into the final stages now.

The bus depot with the capacity of parking 300 buses is being established at Jadhavwadi under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator G Srikanth.

It will be helpful for the Smart City to make the city bus service more efficient. Moreover, electric buses will also be brought into the city and there is a facility for the charging of these buses here.

Hence, it is considered the most important project to strengthen the city's passenger transport system. The work to complete the depot is going at war footing.

Presently, the Smart City Bus Service has 100 diesel buses and 135 more electric buses will be added to the fleet through the PM E Bus Service scheme.

Hence, the depot will soon have a total number of 235 buses and the depot will be open for the utility soon. It will have a parking facility, charging, pumping, repairing and maintenance, the smart city sources said. Important facilities depot on 7 acres of land, facility for charging 50 E-buses, Smart City Bus Department administrative building, repairing and maintenance facility and a diesel pump.