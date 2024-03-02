Aurangabad Shocker: Man Kills Wife, Arrives At Police Station With 4-Year-Old Son To Confess - WATCH VIDEO

The victim, Sunita Bedwal (28), had been married to Madan Bedwal since 2017 |

A man strangled his wife to death in Ranjangaon on Friday, following frequent quarrels fuelled by her suspicion of his alleged affair with another woman.

The husband, identified as Madan Babusingh Bedwal (30), arrived at the Waluj MIDC police station after the incident, accompanied by his four-year-old son, and confessed to the murder without showing any remorse.

The victim, Sunita Bedwal (28), had been married to Madan since 2017, and they resided in Ranjangaon with their son.

Their marital discord escalated over the past one and a half months, with Sunita repeatedly accusing Madan of infidelity. The situation reached a breaking point on Thursday night, culminating in a heated altercation that persisted into the morning. In a fit of rage, Madan strangled Sunita to death. He then took his son to the police station and admitted to the murder. Upon arriving at the scene, senior officers discovered Sunita's lifeless body in the bedroom.

Notably, Sunita had previously been married before tying the knot with Madan, leaving her first husband. Madan cited Sunita's constant suspicions and confrontational behavior as the catalysts for the fatal act, expressing his frustration with the situation.