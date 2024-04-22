Aurangabad Rains: Girl Dies As Water Heater Falls On Her, Carpenter Dies On Wedding Anniversary |

The unseasonal rains with stormy winds that lashed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and the surrounding area on Saturday evening claimed two lives in the Satara area. The deceased included a four-year-old girl and a carpenter.

The four-year-old girl Aditi Deepak Jha (Shivajinagar) died as a panel of water heater fell on her in the house due to the storm and she died due to the hot water of the heater.

The solar water heater fell on the tin sheets of the room on the fourth floor of the house. The tin sheets bent and the water from the heater fell on Aditi and she sustained severe burns. She was immediately rushed to a private hospital and later to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where she died while undergoing treatment. A case has been registered with the Jawaharnagar police station.

Man dies on anniversary

In another incident, a 48-year-old carpenter Shailendra Tidke died due to the storm. On Saturday evening, Shailendra had gone out to purchase some articles for the celebration of his marriage anniversary on Saturday night, but the rain started and he took refuge in a tin shed. The tin shed collapsed on his head due to the storm and he died.

The residents incurred heavy losses as the electricity supply to various parts of the city was interrupted. The electricity wires were cut as trees fell on them. The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) employees had to take strenuous efforts to regularize the power supply. The power supply to some areas was interrupted for around 20 hours.

The water supply to the city was also hampered due to the interruption of water supply. The scheduled water supply on Sunday at Cidco N-4, N-9, Delhi Gate, Harsul Prison area, Hanuman Tekdi, Jinsi, Garkheda – Shivajinagar, Kotala Colony, Jubilee Park, Kranti Chowk and other parts was hampered.

Concert cancelled

Meanwhile, the concert featuring Bollywood singer Armaan Malik was canceled due to persistent rain and severe weather conditions. Malik expressed his regrets on X, stating, "My sincerest apologies to everyone eagerly anticipating tonight's concert in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad). It breaks my heart to announce that due to the relentless rain and extreme weather, we were unable to proceed with the concert. Rest assured, we're already working on securing a new date and will share it with you all very soon. Thank you for your understanding and patience."