 Aurangabad: Police Seize 3 Stolen Motorcycles, Arrest Thief
Aurangabad: Police Seize 3 Stolen Motorcycles, Arrest Thief

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, February 12, 2024, 05:19 PM IST
article-image
The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar City Chowk Police apprehended a motorcycle thief and confiscated three stolen motorcycles, valued at a total of ₹95,000. The arrested individual, identified as Niraj alias Lallya Nandu Bankar (21, Near Buddha Vihar, Killeark), was found in possession of these stolen vehicles.

One of the motorcycles, bearing registration number MH20 DX 955, belonged to Parmeshwar Kolte, a resident of Old Bhavsinghpura, and was reported stolen on February 9 from the Bhadkal Gate area. Acting on investigative leads, the police tracked down Niraj alias Lallya and apprehended him in the Killeark area.

Initially, Niraj denied any involvement in the theft, but after persistent questioning by the police, he confessed to the crime. Subsequently, he led the police to the location where he had concealed the stolen motorcycle.

The police seized the stolen motorcycle, valued at ₹50,000, along with two mopeds, bearing registration numbers MH20 CV 7869 and MH20 CC 5090, respectively, bringing the total value of the confiscated vehicles to ₹95,000.

This operation was conducted under the guidance of PI Nimala Pardeshi, with the assistance of PSI Arjun Kadam, Munir Pathan, Rahul Salunke, Rohidas Khairnar, Baban Ippar, Anand Wahul, Sohail Pathan, Praveen Takale, and others.

