Aurangabad: Police Naik Suspended For Neglecting Election Duty, SP Issues Stern Warning To Employees |

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police SP Maneesh Kalwaniya suspended a Police Naik for neglecting the election duty given for the past two months. According to the details, Police Naik Sahebrao Ikhare was given election work for the past two months, but he did not join the duty. Hence, SP Kalwaniya on Tuesday late at night issued an order for his suspension. He also directed the other employees that stern action will be taken for neglecting the election duties.

Kalwaniya had recently called a meeting of the incharges of various police stations in the district and issued directives regarding the implementation of the law and order and assignment of the election duties. He directed the officers that the officers and employees who had been given the election works, should be regular and should work transparently. He also assured the officers that additional force will be made available for maintaining law and order situation.

Police Naik of the Riots control squad Sahebrao Ikhare was given the election duty at Vaijapur tehsil. However, he was absent from work without informing senior officers.