Aurangabad: Notorious House Burglars Arrested, Loot Worth ₹13.22 Lakh Seized |

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Crime Branch arrested notorious house burglars and seized stolen valuables worth ₹13.22 lakh from them. The arrested individuals have been identified as Syed Imram Ali, also known as Imran Malegaonvi, and Ritesh Bhivsan Kamble, officials said on Thursday.

According to the police, "Ujjawal Ramdas Patil (45), a construction contractor, resides in Gulmohar Colony in the Padegaon area with his family. Recently, he and his family members went on a pilgrimage to Gujarat and Ujjain. The house has been closed since then. Some unidentified thieves took advantage of the opportunity, broke into the house, and made off with valuables worth ₹13.51 lakh. Upon the family's return to the city, they found the door broken and the items in the house scattered. Patil immediately informed the Cantonment Police."

In collaboration with the Cantonment Police, the Crime Branch initiated a parallel investigation. As there were no clues about the burglars, the Crime Branch utilised their informers' network to trace them. They discovered that Imran and his accomplice were involved in the burglary. Accordingly, the Crime Branch laid a trap and arrested Imran from the Satara area and Ritesh from the Cantonment area. The police seized valuables worth ₹12.72 lakh and a motorcycle used in the crime worth ₹50,000, totaling ₹13.22 lakh.

Imran is a hardened criminal, with seven cases registered against him in various police stations, while one case has been registered against Ritesh, the police said.

The police action was carried out under the guidance of PI Sandeep Gurme, with the assistance of API Sudhir Wagh, Prakash Dongre, Vitthal Sure, Hyder Shaikh, Dharmaraj Gaikwad, Nitin Deshmukh, Santosh Shinde, and Sanjivani Shinde.

What items were stolen during the burglary?

The stolen items included four gold rings amounting to ₹1.26 lakh, earrings worth ₹9,941, four silver rings worth ₹550, two bracelets worth ₹3.14 lakh, six bangles worth ₹3.11 lakh, a necklace worth ₹3.70 lakh, a watch worth ₹25,000, two laptops worth ₹50,000, two TV sets worth ₹50,000, and cash amounting to ₹68,000, totaling ₹13.51 lakh.