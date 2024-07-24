Aurangabad News: MGM Golf League From September 27; Pistol Supplier in Pingle Murder Case Arrested And More | Pixabay

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Smart City Development Corporation and Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) will organize the ‘MGM Golf League’ from September 27 to 29. Eight teams, including 64 reputed players from across the country, will participate in the league.

Briefing the press, the founder of the MGM Golf Club, Ranjeet Kakkad, stated that the league will take place at the 32-acre MGM Golf Club in Padegaon. This national-level tournament is being held in the city for the first time. Players will be auctioned, and a total of 81 players from Bengaluru, Odisha, Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, and other locations have registered for the league, from which 64 players will be selected. The auction will be held on August 5. The winning team will receive a prize of ₹3 lakh, and the runners-up will get ₹2 lakh. Additionally, the hole-in-one award will be an Enfield Bullet motorcycle.

Administrator G. Srikanth, Bajaj Hospital trustee CP Tripathi, ZP CEO Vikas Meena, and others were present during the press meet.

Pistol supplier in Pingle murder case arrested

The supplier who provided a pistol to the accused in the murder of Kapil Pingle in Ranjangaon has been arrested in Jalna district.

Kapil, a 32-year-old, was shot dead near a quarry in Wadgaon Kolhati on Thursday night. The Waluj MIDC police arrested the accused Jayesh alias Yash Sanjay Fatelashkar Yadav (24, Begumpura), Vikas Suresh Jadhav (18, Jalna), Sagar Jeetsingh Vikas Muley (Jalna), and Bharat Kisan Padure (33, Begumpura). They confessed to killing Kapil because they suspected he had contracted to have Jayesh killed.

During the investigation, the accused revealed that they had obtained a pistol from an arms dealer in Jalna named Amar alias Atul Ganesh Pawar (40, Sadar Bazar, Jalna). They purchased the country-made pistol from him for ₹50,000. The police arrested Amar from Sadar Bazar in Jalna on Tuesday.

Demand to fill backlog of government jobs

The Samajik Samta Sanghatana has appealed to the state government to address the backlog of posts reserved for SC, ST, OBC, and other backward classes in government services. A memorandum in this regard was submitted to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde through the district collector on Tuesday. The delegation of activists also demanded that, similar to the ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme for women, a ‘Ladka Bhau’ scheme be introduced for men in the state. They requested that widows, uneducated unemployed individuals, and farm, construction, and sugarcane laborers be given aid of ₹10,000 per month. The delegation threatened to launch a severe agitation if their demands are not met. Activists Jagdev Mhaske, Aziz Khan, Anil Salve, Praveen Borde, and others were present.