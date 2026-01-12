Pune VIDEO: Road Roller Crushes Worker During Road Work In Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Akurdi - VIDEO | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A worker was killed after a road roller driver, operating the vehicle negligently during roadwork, struck him with great force and crushed him. The incident took place on Saturday (10th January) afternoon on the Akurdi Railway Station to Ganga Nagar road, in front of Anand Super Market.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The deceased worker has been identified as Akash Shiva Pathrud (31, Chinchwad). Amol Shiva Pathrud (29, Chinchwad) filed a complaint at the Nigdi Police Station. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the road roller driver, Satyam Sinalkar.

Sinalkar was detained, and action has been taken against him. He was booked under the BNS sections 106 (death by negligence), 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 125 (b) (acts endangering life or personal safety of others), and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988.

According to the police, the complainant’s brother, Akash Pathrud, was working on a road tarring project along the Akurdi Ganga Nagar road. While he was standing behind the road roller providing directions to the driver, the accused reversed the roller at high speed and in a reckless manner.

Police said that Akash sustained fatal injuries to his head and limbs after being hit and run over by the heavy machinery and was dead on the spot. Police Sub-Inspector Satpute from Nigdi Police Station is investigating the matter further.

The CCTV footage of this whole incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, it can be seen that the tarring of the road is ongoing, and Akash Pathrud, the deceased, was guiding the roller, and suddenly he himself gets crushed beneath it.