 Pune VIDEO: Road Roller Crushes Worker During Road Work In Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Akurdi
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune VIDEO: Road Roller Crushes Worker During Road Work In Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Akurdi

Pune VIDEO: Road Roller Crushes Worker During Road Work In Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Akurdi

The deceased worker has been identified as Akash Shiva Pathrud (31, Chinchwad). Amol Shiva Pathrud (29, Chinchwad) filed a complaint at the Nigdi Police Station. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the road roller driver, Satyam Sinalkar

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 04:44 PM IST
article-image
Pune VIDEO: Road Roller Crushes Worker During Road Work In Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Akurdi - VIDEO | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A worker was killed after a road roller driver, operating the vehicle negligently during roadwork, struck him with great force and crushed him. The incident took place on Saturday (10th January) afternoon on the Akurdi Railway Station to Ganga Nagar road, in front of Anand Super Market.

Watch Video:

The deceased worker has been identified as Akash Shiva Pathrud (31, Chinchwad). Amol Shiva Pathrud (29, Chinchwad) filed a complaint at the Nigdi Police Station. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the road roller driver, Satyam Sinalkar.

Sinalkar was detained, and action has been taken against him. He was booked under the BNS sections 106 (death by negligence), 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 125 (b) (acts endangering life or personal safety of others), and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988.

FPJ Shorts
'Not An Astrologer': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dismisses Speculation Over Supriya Sule Joining BJP
'Not An Astrologer': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dismisses Speculation Over Supriya Sule Joining BJP
'Recognition Reflects Our Commitment,' Says Goa CM Pramod Sawant After State Bags National SKOCH Awards For Education & Skill Development Initiatives
'Recognition Reflects Our Commitment,' Says Goa CM Pramod Sawant After State Bags National SKOCH Awards For Education & Skill Development Initiatives
'Disha Patani Piche Hai, Wahan Jao': Mouni Roy Gets Irritated With Paps As They Record Her At Mumbai Airport—VIDEO
'Disha Patani Piche Hai, Wahan Jao': Mouni Roy Gets Irritated With Paps As They Record Her At Mumbai Airport—VIDEO
FPJ Exclusive: Aman Sehrawat Reflects On Olympic Highs, World Championship Setback And LA 2028 Gold Dream
FPJ Exclusive: Aman Sehrawat Reflects On Olympic Highs, World Championship Setback And LA 2028 Gold Dream

According to the police, the complainant’s brother, Akash Pathrud, was working on a road tarring project along the Akurdi Ganga Nagar road. While he was standing behind the road roller providing directions to the driver, the accused reversed the roller at high speed and in a reckless manner.

Read Also
Move Over Mumbai & Pune, The Most Aggressive Civic Poll Campaigning Is Underway In Pimpri-Chinchwad
article-image

Police said that Akash sustained fatal injuries to his head and limbs after being hit and run over by the heavy machinery and was dead on the spot. Police Sub-Inspector Satpute from Nigdi Police Station is investigating the matter further.

The CCTV footage of this whole incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, it can be seen that the tarring of the road is ongoing, and Akash Pathrud, the deceased, was guiding the roller, and suddenly he himself gets crushed beneath it.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune VIDEO: Road Roller Crushes Worker During Road Work In Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Akurdi

Pune VIDEO: Road Roller Crushes Worker During Road Work In Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Akurdi

Pune: 'Provide Funds Or Cancel Centres'—Schools Challenge CCTV Mandate For Class 10, 12 Board...

Pune: 'Provide Funds Or Cancel Centres'—Schools Challenge CCTV Mandate For Class 10, 12 Board...

46 Visually Impaired Students At Nashik's KTHM College Receive Rs. 12,000 Scholarships

46 Visually Impaired Students At Nashik's KTHM College Receive Rs. 12,000 Scholarships

Nashik Launches 'Arunodaya' Campaign For Sickle Cell Screening From Jan 15 To Feb 7

Nashik Launches 'Arunodaya' Campaign For Sickle Cell Screening From Jan 15 To Feb 7

Angels Of Pune: How Chimmukla Ghass Foundation Is Feeding Pune’s Forgotten

Angels Of Pune: How Chimmukla Ghass Foundation Is Feeding Pune’s Forgotten