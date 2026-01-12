 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Commissioner G Sreekanth Urges Youth To Recognise The Power Of Their Vote
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Commissioner G Sreekanth Urges Youth To Recognise The Power Of Their Vote

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Commissioner G Sreekanth Urges Youth To Recognise The Power Of Their Vote

He was speaking during a voter awareness campaign organised on Sunday at MGM University’s Rukhmini Hall by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation Voters’ Awareness Cell. MGM officials Dr Ranjeet Kakkad, Dr Aparna Kakkad, Vijay Sapkal, and others were also present

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 05:20 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Commissioner G Sreekanth Urges Youth To Recognise The Power Of Their Vote | Source

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Most youths consider politics and elections to be not their cup of tea. However, they need to understand that their lives are directly affected by them. The roads in their localities, access to drinking water, and even their careers are linked to the government and administration they elect,” said municipal commissioner and administrator G. Sreekanth.

He was speaking during a voter awareness campaign organised on Sunday at MGM University’s Rukhmini Hall by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation Voters’ Awareness Cell. MGM officials Dr Ranjeet Kakkad, Dr Aparna Kakkad, Vijay Sapkal, and others were also present.

Guiding the students, Sreekanth emphasised that elections are an integral part of democracy. “Most of the students will be voting for the first time in their lives. Often, students neglect election participation and ignore their right to vote, thinking that politics has nothing to do with them. However, this is their opportunity to choose the right candidate who can represent them in government,” he said.

Read Also
Pune VIDEO: Worker Shouts ‘I Love You’ During Ajit Pawar’s Speech In Pimpri-Chinchwad; Dy CM...
article-image

Popular RJs Archana and Sejal, AR Adnan, and social media influencer Abdullah Al Mohammadi entertained the audience during the campaign, boosting students’ enthusiasm for voting. The hall was packed with students eager to listen to their favourite RJs.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Govt Set To Implement New Labour Code After Amendments, Legal Review And Stakeholder Consultation Process
Uttar Pradesh Govt Set To Implement New Labour Code After Amendments, Legal Review And Stakeholder Consultation Process
Union Budget 2026: Education Experts Urge Govt To Prioritise Quality & Infrastructure
Union Budget 2026: Education Experts Urge Govt To Prioritise Quality & Infrastructure
AI-Enabled Farm-Gate Quality, Traceability To Boost India’s Medicinal Plant Supply Chain
AI-Enabled Farm-Gate Quality, Traceability To Boost India’s Medicinal Plant Supply Chain
Apple’s iPhone CY25 Exports From India Cross ₹2 Lakh Crore For First Time
Apple’s iPhone CY25 Exports From India Cross ₹2 Lakh Crore For First Time

Deputy municipal commissioner Ankush Pandhare and awareness cell chief Swapnil Sardar also addressed the gathering. Pandhare stressed that “each vote is valuable and should not be wasted.”

Others present included Dr Bhagwan Kamble, Govind Barbote, Sanjeev Sonar, Shashikant Ubale, Vijay Kolhe, Sanjay Kulkarni, Arpita Sharad, Vrushali Ghatnekar, and several others.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik BJP Expels 60 Members For Anti-Party Activities In Municipal Elections

Nashik BJP Expels 60 Members For Anti-Party Activities In Municipal Elections

₹ 3000 'Ladki Bahin' Payout On Jan 14? Election Commission Orders Probe Into Viral Message Ahead...

₹ 3000 'Ladki Bahin' Payout On Jan 14? Election Commission Orders Probe Into Viral Message Ahead...

Identity Theft & Land Scams Rock Pune District: Residents Warned Amid Growing Financial Frauds In...

Identity Theft & Land Scams Rock Pune District: Residents Warned Amid Growing Financial Frauds In...

Pune: Scrap Fires Near EON IT Park Choke Kharadi, Residents Slam PMC Inaction

Pune: Scrap Fires Near EON IT Park Choke Kharadi, Residents Slam PMC Inaction

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BAMU Inaugurates First Central Folk Arts Festival With Enthusiasm

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BAMU Inaugurates First Central Folk Arts Festival With Enthusiasm