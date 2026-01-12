Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Commissioner G Sreekanth Urges Youth To Recognise The Power Of Their Vote | Source

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Most youths consider politics and elections to be not their cup of tea. However, they need to understand that their lives are directly affected by them. The roads in their localities, access to drinking water, and even their careers are linked to the government and administration they elect,” said municipal commissioner and administrator G. Sreekanth.

He was speaking during a voter awareness campaign organised on Sunday at MGM University’s Rukhmini Hall by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation Voters’ Awareness Cell. MGM officials Dr Ranjeet Kakkad, Dr Aparna Kakkad, Vijay Sapkal, and others were also present.

Guiding the students, Sreekanth emphasised that elections are an integral part of democracy. “Most of the students will be voting for the first time in their lives. Often, students neglect election participation and ignore their right to vote, thinking that politics has nothing to do with them. However, this is their opportunity to choose the right candidate who can represent them in government,” he said.

Popular RJs Archana and Sejal, AR Adnan, and social media influencer Abdullah Al Mohammadi entertained the audience during the campaign, boosting students’ enthusiasm for voting. The hall was packed with students eager to listen to their favourite RJs.

Deputy municipal commissioner Ankush Pandhare and awareness cell chief Swapnil Sardar also addressed the gathering. Pandhare stressed that “each vote is valuable and should not be wasted.”

Others present included Dr Bhagwan Kamble, Govind Barbote, Sanjeev Sonar, Shashikant Ubale, Vijay Kolhe, Sanjay Kulkarni, Arpita Sharad, Vrushali Ghatnekar, and several others.