Aurangabad News: Fees of CBSE Civic Schools Reduced; CSMC Appeals to Observe Weekly Dry Day to Reduce Vector Borne Diseases | PTI

The parents of students at the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools under the municipal corporation had protested twice, demanding a reduction in fees. In response to these agitations, the administration has decided to reduce the fees. Additionally, Administrator G. Srikanth has instructed the administration to increase the number of CBSE schools in the city.

Parents are increasingly opting for CBSE schools for their children. The Semi-English Schools run by the corporation had not been receiving a good response from parents. Consequently, a decision was made two years ago to start CBSE schools, which received an overwhelming response from parents who admitted their children. Currently, the administration operates CBSE schools from Junior KG to Class Five.

It was decided to limit the number of students per class to 30 to ensure quality education. Special teachers were recruited for these schools. To manage school expenses, the administration initially set a fee of Rs 1,000 per month. However, parents protested, demanding free education in corporation schools and held demonstrations at the CSMC headquarters on two occasions to press this demand. The administration has now decided to reduce the fees and increase the number of students per class by 10, according to sources.

CSMC appeals to observe weekly dry day

With the advent of the monsoon, city hospitals are seeing a surge in patients with suspected cases of dengue, chikungunya, Zika, gastroenteritis, cholera, dysentery, and other viral diseases. The Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) health department has appealed to the public to take preventive measures to protect themselves from these epidemics.

The health department, under the guidance of Health Officer Dr. Paras Mandelecha, Assistant Health Officer Dr. Archana Rane, and Dr. Syed Sumera, has implemented several preventive measures to combat these contagious diseases. They have urged people to cooperate with the corporation in enforcing these measures.

Dengue, chikungunya, and Zika are viral diseases transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which breeds in stagnant water. To prevent these diseases, it is essential to clear accumulated water around homes, empty and dry utensils during the monsoon, and eliminate breeding grounds such as empty coconut shells, tyres, tanks, and garbage. Tanks should be covered with lids, and a dry day should be observed weekly to remove stagnant water. Abate, a larvicide, should be sprinkled in stored water to kill mosquito larvae. Additionally, mosquito repellents like coils, nets, ointments, and sprays should be used, and the body should be covered with clothing. In the case of mild fever, cold, or cough, individuals should promptly consult a doctor and seek appropriate medication. Hospitals have been directed to inform the CSMC health department if patients exhibit symptoms of dengue or other viral diseases.

People are advised to avoid stale food and consume only fresh food and fruits. They should also wash their hands with soap before eating, according to the doctors.