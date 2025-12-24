Nashik: Ex-Maharashtra Minister And Congress Veteran Surupsingh Naik Passes Away At 88 |

Nashik: Senior leader of the Indian National Congress, former minister, and ex-MLA of the Navapur Assembly constituency, Surupsingh Hirya Naik, passed away on Wednesday due to old age. He was 88 years old. With an active political career spanning from 1970 to 2025, Naik was regarded as one of the tallest leaders of the Congress party in Maharashtra.



He is survived by two wives, five sons, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren. His sons include Shirish Naik, the current Congress MLA; Ajit Naik, former Chairman of the Zilla Parishad; and Deepak Naik. His daughters-in-law include former Zilla Parishad Presidents Rajni Naik and Adv. Bhima Naik.

His last rites will be performed on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at Suti village (Taluka Navapur).



Surupsingh Naik hailed from Navagaon village in Navapur taluka of Nandurbar district. From a young age until his final breath, he remained a loyal Congress worker and was widely known for his close association with the Gandhi family.



He was elected as an MLA from the Navapur Assembly constituency continuously from 1975 to 2009, representing the Congress party. During this period, he served in almost every state cabinet, holding key portfolios such as Transport Minister, Forest Minister, and Tribal Development Minister.



Naik made significant contributions to the cooperative sector, education, and agriculture. He worked tirelessly for the welfare of farmers, labourers, and marginalized communities. His role in the overall development of the tribal population in North Maharashtra is regarded as particularly noteworthy.