 Fake Loans, No EMIs: Credit Co-operative Society Manager Booked For ₹1 Crore Scam In Pune
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneFake Loans, No EMIs: Credit Co-operative Society Manager Booked For ₹1 Crore Scam In Pune

Fake Loans, No EMIs: Credit Co-operative Society Manager Booked For ₹1 Crore Scam In Pune

According to the information, the manager was entrusted with overseeing daily transactions, maintaining records, and verifying borrowers and witnesses before sanctioning loans. However, the accused allegedly prepared fake and fabricated loan proposals and approved loans without following mandatory verification procedures

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 08:29 PM IST
article-image
Fake Loans, No EMIs: Credit Co-operative Society Manager Booked For ₹1 Crore Scam In Pune | Representative Image

A manager of a credit co-operative society has been booked by the police in Pune for allegedly embezzling ₹1 crore from its Shivajinagar branch between 2015 and 2019. The complaint was lodged by a government auditor at the Shivajinagar Police Station on Monday.

The accused manager has been identified as Swaraj Balasaheb Shinde, a resident of Hadapsar.

According to the information, the manager was entrusted with overseeing daily transactions, maintaining records, and verifying borrowers and witnesses before sanctioning loans. However, the accused allegedly prepared fake and fabricated loan proposals and approved loans without following mandatory verification procedures.

Read Also
Shiv Sena (UBT) Faces Uphill Task In Pune As All Former Corporators Desert Party
article-image

The cooperative society neither received EMIs for the sanctioned loans nor carried out any recovery follow-up with the borrowers.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: 24-Year-Old Call Centre Employee Stabbed Multiple Times Inside Moving Local Train Near Vashi Over Old Dispute
Mumbai News: 24-Year-Old Call Centre Employee Stabbed Multiple Times Inside Moving Local Train Near Vashi Over Old Dispute
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Intensifies Action To Curb Air And Dust Pollution After High Court Committee Visit
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Intensifies Action To Curb Air And Dust Pollution After High Court Committee Visit
'Mahayuti Stands Firm On Development While Power-Hungry Alliances Betray Mumbai’s Interests,' Says Deputy CM Eknath Shinde
'Mahayuti Stands Firm On Development While Power-Hungry Alliances Betray Mumbai’s Interests,' Says Deputy CM Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra News: FDA Goes On High Alert Ahead Of New Year, Launches Statewide Hotel Hygiene Drive
Maharashtra News: FDA Goes On High Alert Ahead Of New Year, Launches Statewide Hotel Hygiene Drive

Mahesh Bolkotgi, Senior Police Inspector of Shivajinagar Police Station, said the manager misused his power and authorised loans based on fabricated documents. Following these irregularities, the state cooperative department ordered a detailed investigation.

An audit later revealed that the manager, along with some other employees, sanctioned loans in violation of prescribed norms. It is still unclear where the funds were diverted and who benefited from them. At the initial stage, it is suspected that the manager gained from the misappropriation.

Read Also
Pune Land Deal Case: 'Office Boy' Working With Accused Shital Tejwani Signed Key Papers, Prosecution...
article-image

The audit report confirmed the misappropriation of ₹1 crore. Accordingly, police have initiated further investigation to identify other beneficiaries and recover the diverted funds. The matter is under investigation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fake Loans, No EMIs: Credit Co-operative Society Manager Booked For ₹1 Crore Scam In Pune

Fake Loans, No EMIs: Credit Co-operative Society Manager Booked For ₹1 Crore Scam In Pune

Pune Crime: Love Affair Leads To Brutal Murder In Ambegaon; Two Accused On The Run

Pune Crime: Love Affair Leads To Brutal Murder In Ambegaon; Two Accused On The Run

Pune: Paid News & Hate Speech Under Strict Watch In Pimpri-Chinchwad As Civic Body Sets Up Media...

Pune: Paid News & Hate Speech Under Strict Watch In Pimpri-Chinchwad As Civic Body Sets Up Media...

Prashant Jagtap Resigns From NCP-SP Amid Talks Of Alliance With Ajit Pawar Faction For Pune Civic...

Prashant Jagtap Resigns From NCP-SP Amid Talks Of Alliance With Ajit Pawar Faction For Pune Civic...

Nashik: Ex-Maharashtra Minister And Congress Veteran Surupsingh Naik Passes Away At 88

Nashik: Ex-Maharashtra Minister And Congress Veteran Surupsingh Naik Passes Away At 88