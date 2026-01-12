 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Innovative WhatsApp Facility Launched For CSMC Elections 2025-26
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Innovative WhatsApp Facility Launched For CSMC Elections 2025-26

The administration has urged all eligible voters to make use of this facility by saving the number 9764831111 in their contacts and sending a simple message, “Hi”

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 05:13 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has introduced a unique and innovative facility for voters ahead of the upcoming CSMC general elections 2025-26. For the first time, the civic body has launched a dedicated WhatsApp service named ‘CSMC-VoterBot’, which aims to provide voters with upgraded and convenient information regarding polling centres and polling chits directly on their mobile phones.

The administration has urged all eligible voters to make use of this facility by saving the number 9764831111 in their contacts and sending a simple message, “Hi.” Once registered, voters will receive complete information about their polling station and their digital polling chits through the chatbot. Additionally, the chatbot is also accessible via the website tinyurl.com/csnvoter, providing an alternative for those who prefer accessing information online.

By using this facility, voters can save valuable time on election day, avoiding long queues while searching for their names at polling booths. At the same time, the administration can efficiently manage crowd control and ensure the smooth conduct of the elections.

article-image

The voting for the CSMC general elections 2025-26 is scheduled for January 15, from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm. The administration has strongly encouraged citizens to avail themselves of this service and exercise their democratic right. Launched under the campaign ‘Vote Kar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’, the initiative is expected to make the festival of democracy more accessible, streamlined, and inclusive, while potentially boosting voter turnout across the city.

