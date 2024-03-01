Aurangabad News: District To Get THESE 3 Local Holidays; Manzoorpura To Champa Chowk Road Marking Begins |

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Divisional Commissioner Madhukarraje Ardad, as per the directives of the state government, has declared three local holidays in the district this year.

These will include Sant Eknath Kalashthami to be celebrated at Paithan on April 2, Jarjari Baksh Urs to be celebrated at Khuldabad on September 11 and Narak Chaturdashi on October 31. All three local holidays were proposed by District Collector Deelip Swami and sanctioned by the Divisional Commissioner Madhukarraje Ardad.

All the government offices, ZP offices, local self-help government offices, government treasury and corporations in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district except the offices under the state court jurisdictions, union administration offices and banks will be eligible for these local holidays.

Manzoorpura To Champa Chowk Road Marking Begins

The marking of the Manzoorpura to Champa Chowk road sanctioned under the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) and Smart City began on Wednesday.

A 15-meter-wide road will be concretised during the work.

CSMC Commissioner G Srikanth inspected the road and issued directives for the road marking. Additional Commissioner Saurabh Joshi, Urban Planning Department Junior Engineer Puja Bhoge, Anti-encroachment Squad Inspector Syed Jamshed, Smart City Project Manager Sneha Nair, Kiran Aade and others were present.

The city roads are being concretized under the Smart City scheme in the city. The present 15-metre road will be concretized from Roshan Gate – Champa Chowk – Manzoorpura – City Chowk – Buddhi Lane and to CSMC headquarters.

The residents have already been given compensation for the land acquisition. Still, some residents have encroached on the land by establishing illegal construction without any prior permission. The marking of the road was started on Wednesday and the residents were appealed to remove the encroachment on the proposed road themselves. Otherwise, CSMC will remove it, Srikanth directed.