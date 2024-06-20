Marathwada News: ACB Arrests Talathi and Agent for ₹10,000 Bribe; CSMC Launches ‘Maza Swachhata Sathi App’

Aurangabad News: ACB Arrests Talathi and Agent for ₹10,000 Bribe; CSMC Launches ‘Maza Swachhata Sathi App’ | representative pic

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Praveen Ashok Dilwale, Talathi of Kate Pimpalgaon in Gangapur taluka, and private agent Badrinath Laxman Chavan for accepting a ₹10,000 bribe on Wednesday. A 28-year-old farmer had applied to include his father's and cousin's names in the 7/12 extract and obtain a copy.

Talathi Dilwale demanded ₹10,000 and directed the farmer to pay Chavan. The ACB set up a trap and caught both individuals red-handed while accepting the bribe. A case has been registered with Gangapur police station. The operation was conducted under the guidance of SP Sandeep Atole and others.

CSMC App’ downloaded by 20K people

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) recently launched the ‘Maza Swachhata Sathi App,’ receiving a positive response with over 20,000 downloads in a short time. The app allows residents to track garbage vehicles live, providing information on vehicle numbers, drivers' contact details, and sanitary workers.

Residents can also lodge complaints about issues such as driver and worker behavior, garbage spillage, and vehicle delays. These complaints are resolved within 24 hours, according to solid waste department chief Ravindra Jogdand. Sanitary inspectors and employees, under Jogdand’s guidance, are raising awareness about the app's use among residents.

Demand to establish police chowki

Considering the increased criminal activities, the Republican Sena has demanded to establish a police chowki at Ranjangaon Senpunji in Gangapur. The District President Kakasaheb Gaikwad said that the criminal activities have increased in the Ranjangaon area and it is causing severe threat to the lives and properties of the people. Hence, a police chowki should be established at the earliest or the Republican Sena will launch a massive agitation at the police commissionerate. A memorandum in this regard has been given to the police administration. Sachin Nikam, Shuddhodhan More, Manishatai Salunkhe, Vikas Hiwrale, Vinod Wakole, Shannobee Syed and others were present.

Parbhani man get RI in POCSO case

The Parbhani District and Session Judge YM Nandeshwar sentenced two years rigorous imprisonment and ₹5,000 fine under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for spreading objectionable posts about a minor girl on the social media and defaming her.

The victim had lodged a complaint with the Bamni Police Station in Parbhani taluka in 2022 against the accused Ravi Vatane that he clicked her photo in his mobile phone and along with his photo made it viral on the social media and defamed her. He also wrote an objectionable message below the photo. He also threatened her to marry him or he would kill her.

PSI Hanumant Nagargoje conducted the investigation and submitted the charge sheet in the court. During the hearing, the statements of eight witnesses were examined and the court issued the aforesaid order.