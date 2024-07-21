Aurangabad Murder Case: 4 Suspects Arrested for Kapil Pingle's Murder |

The police have arrested four suspects from Jalna districts in connection with the Kapil Sudam Pingle murder case. Pingle (32) was shot dead on Teesgaon Road in Wadgaon Kolhati on Friday morning. The suspects have confessed that they had shot and stabbed Pingle and they had taken a contract to kill him, the police said. The arrested have been identified as Jayesh alias Yash Sanjay Fatelashkar Yadav (24, Begumpura), Vikas Suresh Jadhav (18, Jalna), Sagar Jeetsingh Vikas Muley (Jalna) and Bharat Kisan Padure (33, Begumpura). They have been remanded in the police custody till July 29.

Pingle and Yadav were friends and lived in Ranjangaon Shenpunji in Waluj industrial area. Yadav suspected that Pingle had given a contract to kill him. Hence, he planned to kill Pingle. He called him near the quarry at Wadgaon Kolhati on Thursday night. Then with the help of his accomplices, Yadav shot Pingle on his chest and also stabbed him. Based on the complaint lodged by Pingle’s father, a case was registered against the unidentified killers at the Waluj MIDC Police Station. During the investigation, the police arrested the suspects and the number of accused may likely increase further.

Read Also Aurangabad: Drug Addicts Stone Rickshaw Driver to Death at Mukundwadi Railway Station

All the four suspects arrested have confessed to the murder. They told police that they killed Pingle because they suspected him of giving a contract to kill Yadav. They called him to a beer bar, consumed liquor and took him near the quarry in Wadgaon Kolhati in a car, where Yadav shot Pingle in the chest and stabbed him, they confessed. They then threw his body into an open space and took his mobile phone. They had been staying in Jalna for the past two days, they said.