Aurangabad: Drug Addicts Stone Rickshaw Driver to Death at Mukundwadi Railway Station | Representative image

Incidents of violence involving drug addicts have escalated in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, with three recent murders reported. The latest incident occurred on Monday night when drug addicts fatally assaulted a rickshaw driver with stones at Mukundwadi Railway Station. The victim, identified as 28-year-old Ganesh Anil Muley, lived with his family in the Rajnagar area and worked as a rickshaw driver.

According to police reports, earlier that day, Ganesh's brother had a minor altercation with another rickshaw driver named Vijay Kagda at Mukundwadi Railway Station. Local residents intervened, resolving the dispute at the time.

Later that evening around 8pm, Ganesh was waiting for passengers near the entrance gate of the railway station when Vijay approached him. An argument ensued over a parking issue related to the rickshaws. Despite Ganesh's attempts to defuse the situation, Vijay, described as a habitual drunkard and drug addict, attacked Ganesh. He beat him until Ganesh fell to the ground, then brutally struck him on the head with a stone. The force of the blow proved fatal, causing Ganesh to die on the spot.

After committing the crime, Vijay fled the scene. Police are currently searching for him in connection with the murder.