Aurangabad: MHADA To Construct 1,056 Affordable Houses At Nakshatrawadi; Stone-Laying Ceremony Soon | representative pic/ Unsplash

Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will construct 1056 houses for the lower-income group people at Nakshatrawadi. The stone lying function of the said project will be laid by the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis soon, the sources said. Similarly, the state housing minister Atul Save will lay the stone of the 60 flats at the Phoenix Gharkul project being established behind the Civil Hospital at Chikalthana.

Phoenix Gharkul is being established in the Chikalthana area. The concerned builder of the project will give the share of flats to Mhada. Mhada will construct the flats measuring around 800 to 1000 square feet area here. The beneficiaries can get these 1302 flats through online draws.

Read Also Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar MHADA Lottery Opens Registration: 941 Flats And 361 Plots Up For Sale

Save said that Mhada will construct around one lakh houses in a year. The draws for 13,000 houses have been completed in Mumbai and Konkan. An advertisement of 1300 houses in Marathwada will be published soon, he said.