Aurangabad: Man Runs Over Relatives Suspected Of Aiding Daughter's Elopement |

A man rammed his jeep into his maternal cousin and his son, who were riding a bike, over suspicion of helping his daughter elope in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. His maternal cousin was seriously injured, but his son died on the spot. The incident occurred near Rashtramata School at Shendurvada Shivar on Savarkheda Road on Thursday afternoon.

The accused has been identified as Sachin Wakchaure (from Ghumkheda, Paithan). The deceased is Pawan Shivram Mondhe (26), and the injured is Shivram Eknath Mondhe (43).

Sachin Wakchaure and Shivram Mondhe are maternal cousins. Shivram’s nephew was in love with Sachin Wakchaure's daughter, and they got married. Sachin suspected that Shivram had helped his daughter elope and marry his nephew, leading to his anger toward Shivram.

On Thursday afternoon, Shivram and his son Pawan were riding a motorcycle from Shunderwada to Savarkheda. Sachin and five others were travelling in a bolero jeep and spotted the father-son duo on the motorcycle. Sachin, who was driving the jeep, rammed into the motorcycle near Rashtramata School at Shendurwada Shivar. Both were crushed under the jeep's tyres. Pawan died on the spot as the jeep's tyre went over his head, and Shivram was seriously injured.



Upon receiving the information, Waluj police station Police Inspector Rajendra Sahane and his team rushed to the spot and conducted the panchnama. DCP Mahindra Deshmukh also visited and inspected the crime scene, issuing a directive for the investigation to the investigating officers.



Based on the complaint filed by Shivram Mondhe, a case has been registered with the Waluj Police Station against Sachin Wakchaure and five others. PI Shahane is further investigating the case.



Pawan’s marriage was scheduled for next week. However, his sad demise has cast a pall of gloom over his family and the bride's family as well.