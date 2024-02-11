Aurangabad: Man Recovers ₹1.75 Lakh Lost To Online Fraud With Police Assistance |

The Cidco MIDC police successfully helped a complainant recover ₹1.75 lakh from cyber fraudsters. PI Gautam Patare presented a cheque for the full amount to the complainant, Sachin Nagdeve.

Nagdeve, a 35-year-old mobile shop owner from Naregaon, sought financial assistance to expand his business after receiving a tempting offer for an instant loan from a financial company via text message. Responding to the message, he was directed to a link stating that a loan of ₹3 lakh had been approved. Encouraged to apply for a higher amount, Nagdeve opted for ₹5 lakh.

Subsequently, the fraudsters, claiming the loan had been sanctioned, instructed Nagdeve to provide his KYC, Aadhar, and banking details through a mobile app. Upon submission, he was asked to pay ₹25,000 as processing fees and ₹1.50 lakh as a security deposit. Trusting the assurances of the fraudsters, Nagdeve transferred the total amount of ₹1.75 lakh to specified bank accounts, anticipating a total loan of ₹6.75 lakh.

After days passed without the promised deposit, Nagdeve realised he had fallen victim to a scam. He promptly reported the incident to the Cidco MIDC police station in June 2022.

Following an investigation, the police successfully recovered the entire defrauded amount. PI Gautam Patare presented Nagdeve with a cheque for ₹1.75 lakh on Saturday, providing some relief amidst the ordeal.