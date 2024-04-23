 Aurangabad: Man Kills Cop Killed With Stick For Abusing Lady Relative
The incident came to the fore on Monday. The deceased constable has been identified as Siddharth Bansilal Jadhav (42) and the murderer as Anil Nitin Kasbe (24, Taksheelanagar, Jatwada Road).

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 03:02 PM IST
A man killed a prison constable in Harsul in a fit of rage after the constable abused a lady, who happened to be the murderer's relative.

Anil also injured Siddharth’s friend Sachin Bhagwan Dabhade (36, Chetnanagar). The police arrested Anil late at night. According to the details, Siddharth lived with his wife and children at the Prison quarters in the Harsul area.

He joined the duty in Harsul prison on the compassionate basis after the death of his father. On Sunday night, Siddharth, Sachin and Anil drank liquor in the premises of the Harsul prison employees’ quarters.

Siddharth in the inebriated condition abused a lady, who was Anil’s relative. Anil got angry with him and hit Siddharth with a stick on the head several times and Siddharth soon lay in the pool of blood. Anil also injured Sachin and fled from the scene. Sachin fell unconscious and when he gained consciousness, he informed the police. The police then launched a massive manhunt for Anil and nabbed him late at night.

