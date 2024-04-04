Aurangabad: Lottery Sellers Demand Ban On Dear Lottery |

The Marathwada Lottery Sellers Association has demanded that the Dear Lottery of the Future Gaming Company should be banned in the state.

The president of the association Ganesh Mhaswale said the Future Gaming Lottery and Hotel Services Pvt Ltd Company has given lot of election funds to the political parties through the election bonds and also evaded the taxes of the state government to the tune of crores of rupees.

Such notices have been issued by the lottery directorate. The Future Gaming Company has gained the contract of running the dear lottery in Maharashtra and robbed the state government and the common people.

The company cheated the people by showing advertisements highlighting famous actors and sportspersons and breached the lottery rules. Hence, the Dear lottery should be banned in the state.

Company breaching Central Government’s Lottery Act

Maismale further said, the company is breaching the Central Government’s Lottery Act, 2010.

"Earlier, the same company has duped the taxes of the state government amounting to ₹380.84 crore by running the lottery in the name Shri Mangalmurti Marketing Pvt Ltd between 2007 and 2011. However, the government has not taken any steps to recover the taxes. Today, this company is collecting cores of rupees from the common people in the name of lottery. It has purchased the lottery rites from the Punjab government and is running the lottery in Maharashtra. Hence, the government should take stern steps to recover the pending taxes and ban the Dear lottery in Maharashtra," the association members demanded.