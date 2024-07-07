Aurangabad: Jilted Lover Slits His Throat After Refusal | Representational Image

A jilted lover injured himself by slitting his throat with a knife as a girl refused his love affair and shouted for help. The incident occurred in the Chistiya Chowk area on Saturday night. The injured has been identified as Muzammil Aarif Khan (28).

Muzammil loved a girl one-sidedly but the girl did not respond to his proposal. On Saturday night, the girl was going home from MGM to Chistiya Colony Road at around 10pm. Muzammil chased her and stopped her near the Chistiya Chowk. However, she did not pay any attention to him. He then stood in front of her and held her hand. The girl was afraid of the sudden incident and shouted for help. The nearby residents gathered and they got hold of him.

At the same time, the policemen on patrolling duty also reached the stop. When he saw police approaching him, he took out a knife from his pocket and slit his throat. The residents immediately took him to the MGM Hospital. On receiving the information City Police Station PI Atul Yerme and his team rushed to the spot and performed the panchnama.

Police said that Muzammil is married and has two children. He runs a business selling old motorcycles. He was after the girl for several days and was often used to chase her, the victim said.