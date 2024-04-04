Aurangabad: Industrialisation In Waluj Area Leads To Percolation Lake Water Contamination

Aurangabad: Industrialization In Waluj Area Leads To Percolation Lake Water Contamination |

The large-scale industrialisation in the Waluj industrial area has led to the contamination of water in the percolation lakes. Before industrialisation, all lakes and ponds in the Waluj area provided drinkable water.

However, the factories lack proper management of the contaminated water released from them, which ends up polluting the streams and lakes in the area.

Consequently, the water in the Wadgaon percolation tank has become contaminated. Primarily, the water in percolation lakes in Ranjangaon Shenpunji, Jogeshwari, Bakwalnagar, Wadadgaon, Ghanegaon, Sajapur, and nearby areas is contaminated due to improper management of chemical-filled water released from factories.

Destroyed ecosystem

Cattle in these areas have died after drinking the contaminated water. Moreover, groundwater sources, including wells and borewells, in these areas have been contaminated and are undrinkable, allege residents. Similarly, aquatic life, including water plants, fishes, and other organisms, has been destroyed.

Many social and ecological organisations have previously raised this issue. The Pollution Control Board has also imposed fines on several companies. However, a permanent solution to this problem has not yet been found. Several percolation lakes in these areas are filled with water, but it is unusable for residents.

The water in the Wadgaon percolation tank is still clean, and residents use it for drinking. However, residents claim that if chemical-filled water from companies is released into this tank, it will soon become contaminated like other percolation tanks. Some companies have started releasing water into this lake secretly. Therefore, the water in this lake will soon become dirty and undrinkable. The administration is paying no attention to these problems.

Similarly, natural nullahs and streams that fill water in the lake have been blocked by the land mafia, who have illegally plotted in the area. Additionally, some people are excavating murum from the lake, causing damage. The security wall of the lake has also weakened and needs repairs.

Social activist Yogesh Sale and others have demanded that the administration take strict measures to prevent the contamination of the Wadgaon lake water.