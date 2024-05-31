Aurangabad: Illegal Water Connections Exceed 100,000 Mark in CSMC; Administrator Issues Strict Warning | Representative Photo

In an astonishing finding, it has revealed that the number of illegal water connections in the city has crossed the one lakh mark. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator G Srikanth has warned the residents to regularise the water connection or they will have to face strict action.

Considering the acute water shortage in the city, Srikanth had recently conducted a meeting with the officers of the water supply department. During the meeting, the astonishing fact came to the fore that the illegal water connection in the city has reached to around 1 lakh. A dedicated team has been deployed to search the illegal water connections in various colonies. Similarly, there had been complaints from the residents having legal water connections that they are not getting enough water due to these illegal water connections.

Residents complain of dirty water

Moreover, the water supplied these days are unclean and contaminated. Srikanth directed that modern technological means should be adopted to find the leakages in the pipeline. He also suggested installing cameras in the pipeline and appointing a private agency to work on it. The water from the Harsul Lake should be supplied to the residents and the monthly reports water level of the Lake should be maintained so that the proper water supply planning for next year.

The officers informed that presently water is being provided to around 1 lakh residents by the tankers. Srikanth directed geo-tagging of the bores and wells in the city.

City engineer A B Deshmukh, executive engineer AB Qazi, KM Falak and other officers were present.