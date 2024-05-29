Attention! No Water Supply In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Tomorrow | Photo: Representative Image

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has announced via X (formerly Twitter) that there will be no water supply in the city on Thursday (May 30) due to essential repair work.

Additionally, the water supply on Friday morning (May 31) will also be irregular.

The civic body has urged citizens to take note of this and plan their water usage accordingly.

Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has also issued a notice informing the residents about the water supply disruption on Thursday (May 30) in several areas in the city.

The temporary water interruption is due to critical maintenance and repair work at the Vadgaon treatment plant's Rajiv Gandhi pumping station. Additionally, a culvert project at Shivshankar Chowk, Dhankawadi, necessitated the relocation of a 796 mm diameter pipeline, further impacting the water distribution system.

On Friday, water supply is expected to resume but may be delayed and could have reduced pressure.

PMC has urged to take note of these disruptions and cooperate during the maintenance period to ensure a smooth and efficient repair process. Therefore, since the pumping system of the above place has to be closed, the full day's water supply under the jurisdiction of the above pumping station will be closed on the said day.