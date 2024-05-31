Aurangabad: Ex-Serviceman Beaten up over Encroachment on his Land | PTI

Some persons including women violently beat an ex-serviceman and two women over the issue of encroachment on his land at Jogeshwari in Waluj area last Monday. The Waluj MIDC police registered a case against five persons for beating the ex-serviceman and two women.

Police said, Mahesh Ramchandra Tambe (57, Bhavsinghpura) is an ex-serviceman and he purchased 1,856 square feet land from Sangeeta Waghmare in 2006.

A few days back, some women and the villagers tried to encroach the land by installing a statue of the national hero on it. One resident Sumanbai Chautmal informed Tambe.

Tambe came to Jogeshwari and saw that his land had been encroached by some persons. When he inquired about it, he came to know that the villagers Suvarna Pandit, Maya Birare, Anjali Kardak, Subhash Kardak and Nilkanth Amrao have encroached the land. Tambe requested them to remove the statue and clear the encroachment on his land. Accordingly, the villagers cleared the land.

Read Also FPJ Impact In Pune: MSRTC Resolves Swargate Bus Depot Flooding Woes

Here's how it unfolded

However, on Monday at around 2pm, Tambe, Sumanbai Chautmal and her daughter Kavita Sable had gone to inspect the land again and they found that a board erected on the land. Tambe again requested to remove the board but the accused refused to remove the board and a dispute arose between them. The women accused started beating Sumanbai and her daughter Kavita. Tambe tried to intervene but the accused severely beat Tambe and the two women.

Based on the complaint lodged by Tambe, a case has been registered against Suvarna Pandit, Maya Birare, Anjali Kardak, Subhash Kardak, Nilkanth Aamrao and others with the Waluj MIDC police station. Under the guidance of PI Krushna Shinde, PSI Ashok Ingole is further investigating the case.