Aurangabad: Elderly Couple Assaulted, Robbed of ₹1.18 Lakh Worth Jewellery and Cash; 3 Held

Elderly Couple Assaulted, Robbed of ₹1.18 Lakh Worth Jewellery and Cash; 3 Held

Three thieves forcibly entered the house of an elderly couple, severely beating them and stealing jewellery and cash worth ₹1,18,000 at Kolte Takli in the Vadod Bazar police station's jurisdiction on April 14.

Police investigated, arrested the accused on Sunday, and seized articles worth ₹1.63 lakh from them. The arrested individuals, identified as Bunty Tabar Chavan (Marola, Paithan), Vishal Tabar Chavan (Sainagar, Chitegaon, Bidkin), and Savarda Tabar Chavan (Sainagar, Bidkin), were produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.

The accused forcibly entered the house of Prabhakar Tukaram Kolte (52, Kolte Takli) and his wife Nandabai around 2 am. They severely beat the elderly couple with fists and kicks, then took away gold jewellery worth ₹1.08 lakh and ₹10,000 in cash.

Upon receiving the information, API Sunil Ingale and the team rushed to the spot. Nearby residents informed the police that the accused had gone towards Ridhora village. The police chased them and apprehended Bunty Tabar Chavan, while his two accomplices escaped in the dark.

The Vadod Bazar police and the local crime branch police launched a massive manhunt for the absconding accused and apprehended both individuals from Sainagar, Chittegaon, Bidkin. The police seized stolen jewellery worth ₹1.08 lakh, ₹10,000 in cash, and a motorcycle, totaling ₹1.63 lakh. The arrested individuals are hardcore criminals with around 13 cases of serious nature registered against them with the Ahmednagar, Bidkin, Vadod Bazar, and other police stations.