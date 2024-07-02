Aurangabad: Eight Thefts in One Night in Golatgaon Send Residents into Panic Mode, Retired AS, Wife Booked For Unaccounted Property | Representative Image

The thieves have created havoc in the Golatgaon in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district as eight places were burgled on Saturday night. It has become a severe challenge for the Karmad police to gain control over the rising theft incidents in the area. Valuables worth lakh of rupees were stolen in these eight incidents.

List of burglaries

The thieves burgled the fertilizer shop of Kiran Salunke and made off with valuables and cash from the shop. They then broke the donation box of the Ram temple and took away all the currency notes leaving the change in the box. The jewellery from the Om Jewellers and Shedute Jewellers were also stolen.

The thieves then broke the closed house of Kishor Khandagale. The motorcycle (MH20 FZ 8609) parked in front of the house of Balu Rode in Kawadgaon was also stolen while valuables from the houses of Uttam Shedge and Umaji Shedge were stolen.

Panic has spread among the residents due to eight theft incidents in one night. The residents have appealed to the Karmad police to increase the patrolling at night hours.

Retired AS, wife booked for unaccounted property

The Airport Police in the Nanded city have booked the retired agriculture superintendent Deepak Shankarrao Hanuvante and his wife Aparna Shankarrao Hanuvante on the charges of possession of unaccounted property.

According to the details, Deepak Hanuvante was retired as agriculture superintendent from Dharmabad Agriculture Office. However, it was found that he and his wife possessed 63.21 per cent more property than the accounted income of ₹58.17 lakh. These properties are registered in the names of Hanuvante and his wife.

The anti-corruption bureau had issued notices on several occasions to Hanuvante and his wife to give the sources of the unaccounted income, but they could not present any evidence about the property. Hence, a case was registered with the Airport police station. ACB inspector Priti Jadhav is further investigating the case.