Auranagabad: NEET Aspirants Demand Re-Exam Amid Allegations of Misappropriation | Freepik Image

Alleging misappropriation in the recently held National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET), the aspirants staged silent demonstration at the Kranti Chowk on Monday and demanded that the examination should be held again.

The NEET aspirants alleged that NEET is held at the national level across the country and lakhs of aspirants appear for the examination. The result of the examination was declared a few days back. After the results were declared, a huge amount of misappropriation was noticed in the results. The students appearing in the same centre had topped the examination. Similarly, out of the total 720 marks, many have received 718 and 719 marks, which is technically impossible. Hence, the officials had done an great embezzlement while allotting marks to the favoured students.

NEET examination is conducted at the national level for the admission in the field of medical sciences. The students after clearing class 12 appear for NEET and take admission in various reputed medical colleges across the country. More than 24 lakh students appeared in 4,750 centres in the country. The results were declared on June 4. However, the students alleged that there has been a great deal of irregularities in the results. More than 67 students from the same region had gained similar top ranking marks. As per the exam format, no student can score 718 and 719 marks out of the total 720 marks. Moreover, the students from a centre had topped in the list. It has been a great loss to the students who prepare strenuously throughout the year. Hence, the examination should be re-conducted, the students demanded.

PIL in apex court

Meanwhile, a PIL has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of the NEET-UG 2024 examination.

The plea seeks directions for the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the "malpractices and fraud involved" in the NEET examination held on May 5 and a stay on counselling till the investigations on the paper leak are completed. The PIL filed by two members of an organisation working for the assistance and benefit of the students said that the news of the NEET exam paper leak has shaken to the core as many of the meritorious students lost the opportunity to become future medical practitioners.