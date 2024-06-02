Aurangabad: Divisional Commissioner Madhukarraje Ardad Retires, Honored in Farewell Function at District Collectorate

Divisional Commissioner Madhukarraje Ardad retired after his prolonged service on Friday. Ardad was bade farewell in a function organised at the district collectorate here on Friday.

Municipal Commissioner G Srikanth, District Collector Dilip Swami, Jalna District Collector Shrikrishna Panchal, Deputy Commissioner Jagdish Miniyar, Ardad’s wife Chaya Ardad, daughter Apeksha and other officers were present.

Ardad said, "Working as a government officer, I always worked as a medium between the government and the public. It was an opportunity to service the people through the administrative service. It is important to maintain balance and control of mind while working in the stressful and crisis situations. I was lucky that I received cooperation from my colleagues and staff during my tenure while working on various posts in Nanded, Jalna, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Mumbai." He also narrated his experiences during his prolonged service. .

G Srikanth in his speech mentioned about the contribution and role of Ardad in the water supply scheme for the city.

District Collector Swami, Jalna District Collector Panchal, DC Miniyar, Suresh Vedmutha, Kushalsingh Pardeshi, Avinash Pathak and other officers also spoke on the occasion. Nayana Bondarde made an introductory speech.

The names of Dilip Gawande, Suraj Madre and Nidhi Pande are on the top of the list for the post of divisional commissioner but it has not been officially confirmed.