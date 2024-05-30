Aurangabad: District Collector Directs to Inspect Beer Bars, Wine Shops |

Considering the increased incidents of reckless driving by minors after consuming liquor and committing accidents, the district collector Dilip Swami has directed the officers to strictly inspect the beer bars and the wine shops and also to counsel the parents and the children to refrain themselves from such activities.

The liquor consumption and addiction is on a rise among the minor boys and girls and they drive recklessly after consuming liquor. The district administration has adopted strict measures to restrict such activities causing life threats to others. A meeting was called at the district collectorate to discuss the issue. SP Maneesh Kalwaniya, resident district collector Vinod Khiroldkar, ZP additional CEO Dr Sunil Bhokare, SP state excise department Santosh Zagade, DCP Sheelwant Nandedkar, DCP S N Bhujang, assistant RTO M V Daud, district civil surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipawale, district health officer Dr Abhay Dhanorkar and others were present.

There are 36 wine shops, 822 permit rooms and beer bars, 106 beer shopees, 142 country liquor shops where liquor is being sold between 10am to 10pm. The beer bars are open from 10am to 10.30pm. All the owners of these establishments have been directed not to sell liquor to the person below 21 years of age and should not allow them to enter the bars and the shops, informed SP Zagade.

Swami directed that surprise inspections of the bars and shops should be conducted and should check whether liquor is being served or sold to the minors. Squads comprising the officers and employees of the state excise department, police department, municipal corporation, transport department, health and other concerned departments should be established for the purpose. Similarly, strict watch should be kept of the illegal sale of liquor and the checking of the drivers should be done with the breath analyzers. Awareness should be created among the parents and the children, he said.